Call of Duty will continue to be released on PlayStation consoles…for now

After Microsoft announced its upcoming acquisition of Activision Blizzard, there has been a lot of speculation about what could happen to Call of Duty games on PlayStation. Now, sources close to the matter have confirmed that the company will still release at least the next three Call of Duty games on PlayStation consoles.

In a report from Bloomberg, the publication spoke with four people close to the Microsoft/Activision Blizzard deal. The unnamed sources said that Activision Blizzard has committed to bringing the next few Call of Duty games to PlayStation.

The games in question include this year’s upcoming next entry in the Modern Warfare subseries of the game. It also includes next year’s game, as well as a new iteration of Warzone. Warzone is the popular battle royale mode that came out in 2020 and is still being supported today.

Had good calls this week with leaders at Sony. I confirmed our intent to honor all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation. Sony is an important part of our industry, and we value our relationship. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) January 20, 2022

This confirmation seems to line up with what we’ve heard so far from other sources. Xbox’s Phil Spencer tweeted last week that he “confirmed our intent to honor all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation.” Of course, the door is still wide open for that to change in the future. Microsoft has said that it expects the acquisition to finalize sometime in 2023. Until then, Activision Blizzard will operate as normal, with Microsoft taking over once the deal is complete.

One Call of Duty game will have already come out by that time, and the next will be heavily in development. So it makes sense that those games will still come to PlayStation. While I expect Call of Duty games will continue to come to PlayStation after that, what happens with Activision Blizzard after the Microsoft acquisition finalizes is still up in the air.

