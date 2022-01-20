Google Play Games for Windows is finally rolling out in select countries

Google has promised that Android games will come to Windows this year, and it looks to be making good on that promise. Sign-ups for a beta test of the Google Play Games app for Windows are now live. The bad news? Only three South-East Asian countries are on the list right now.

Google Play Games will be a standalone Windows app, with all of the games running from local copies. Think of it as Steam or the Epic Games Store, but for Android games instead of Windows ones.

You’ll be able to control your games with your favored input methods, and Google promises “optimized graphics” for the larger screen.

Google also promises seamless switching between all your devices that run Android games. You’ll be able to start playing on your phone, then switch to the PC app, and then to a tablet, if you have all of those devices.

Since it’s linked to your signed-in Google account, there’s no reason that it won’t sync to handheld Android consoles either, unless the feature needs a certain version of Android.

If you’re in Hong Kong, South Korea, or Taiwan and want to get in on the action, head on over to the official website and sign up for the waitlist. Google says it’s rolling out invites in stages.

If you’re not in those countries, you can still install Google Play on Windows 11, with a little bit of extra work. Alternatively, you can also install Bluestacks, and run those Android games in an emulator. Once we find out from Google when US users can expect to join the beta, we’ll let you know.

