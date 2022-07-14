These Skullcandy earbuds are a steal at only $10

We have no idea how they’re making a profit off this, but right now, Woot has these Vinyl by Skullcandy earbuds down to just $10. Yes, ten dollars. But the kicker is that you have to buy them today, just like any other Woot deal.

These earbuds come with a charging case and promise 14 hours of battery life. They’re IPX4 waterproof and let you take calls or activate your voice assistant of choice. The earbuds also feature Bluetooth 5.0, which helps expand range and more.

And if these Vinyl by Skullcandy earbuds just don’t cut it for you, Woot also has the Skullcandy Indy earbuds up for grabs at just $20. These earbuds have some better features like touch controls and better battery life.

For just less than $20, you have a couple of great options to choose from. But like we mentioned before, act sooner than later because this deal is only good for today or until supplies run out. Click the buttons below for more info.

