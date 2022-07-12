Deals
KnowTechie’s best Amazon Prime Day deals 2022
If you feel you missed out on a deal that was too good to pass up, don’t worry; we have your back.
Are you looking for the best Amazon Prime Day deals? Of course you are – you wouldn’t be here if you weren’t. But, lucky for you, we’ve been busy scouring Amazon’s storefront for all of the best deals Prime Day has to offer.
If you haven’t been keeping up with our deals page, no sweat; we’ll be dropping all of the best deals we’ve covered over the past couple of days below. Of course, you can always bookmark our Prime Day page, but this page works just the same.
So, if you feel you missed out on a deal that was too good to pass up, don't worry; we have your back.
Here are the best Amazon Prime Day deals we’ve been able to hunt down so far
- These Belkin wireless earbuds are $20 off during Amazon’s Prime Day
- 48-inch LG OLED C1 is a ridiculously low $797 right now
- Beats Studio3 headphones are on sale at Amazon for $200
- Gryphon is slinging great router sales for Prime Day
- The Razer Basilisk Ultimate is just $74.99 for Prime Day
- XGIMI’s Horizon Pro 4K projector is at its lowest price ever
- Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones are down to $228, usually $350
- Amazon is offering the Echo Dot and a free smart bulb for just $20
- AirPods Max are $100 off at Amazon right now for Prime Day
- Snag iRobot’s Roomba 692 for a $120 discount on Prime Day
- Get a Chromecast with Google TV for just $40
- These Sony headphones are now $125, 42% off from the usual $250
- Apple Watch Series 7 starts at only $279 for Prime Day
- The JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth speaker is just $49.95 right now
- This WD 1TB portable SSD drive is $90 off for Prime Day
- The XGIMI Elfin portable projector is down to $479 for Prime Day
- The Blink Video Doorbell is down to just $35 (usually $50)
- AirPods Pro are only $170 for Prime Day
- This Prime Day deal saves you $50 on this mini portable projector
- Print your photos at home with this portable photo printer, now 36% off
- Prime Day: Score these EarFun Free Pro 2 earbuds for just $47
- Amazon is offering up to 60% off its entire line of Fire TV Sticks
- Snag a 3-month Audible Premium subscription at no cost
- Amazon Prime Day discounts the $120 Echo Buds to just $70
- Amazon slashes Pixel 6 Pro to $699, Pixel 6 to $499
- Amazon’s Echo Show 8 is down to an incredible $55 right now
- Get a Dreo space heater for cheap in this Prime Day deal, now $63
- Dreo’s highly-rated window AC unit is down to $432 for Prime Day
- Dreo’s Nomad One tower fan is down to just $54 for Prime Day
- Prime Day unloads discounts on a number of VEIKK drawing tablets
- Roku’s 4K Streaming Stick+ with voice remote is down to just $25
- Early Prime Day sale offers big discounts on smart home devices
- Get a 3rd-generation Echo Dot for just a measly $10
- Amazon is blowing out Echo Dots at just $20 each
- Get two Blink Mini security cams for the price of one, now $30
- Helm Audio’s early Prime Day deal gets you a HiFi bundle for cheap
- Get a Ring video doorbell and an Echo Show 5 bundle for just $85
Do you still need more? No worries, the day is still young, and there are plenty of more deals to be had.
With that in mind, we’ll continue to update this post as more deals pop up. So, feel free to bookmark this page or come back at a late time to see what other best Amazon Prime Day deals we’re able to find.
The best anti-Prime Day deals other retailers are offering right now
- These Sony headphones are now $125, 42% off from the usual $250
- Google’s Nest Hub 7″ smart display is $45 off right now at Best Buy
- Lenovo’s anti-Prime Day sale gives Amazon a run for its money
- Target Deal Days pricing is live – here’s what’s up for grabs
- Get $60 off of the Apple TV 4K in this deal from Best Buy
- Best Buy has this 400GB SanDisk microSD card down to just $50
- Samsung’s Freestyle projector is $100 off right now
- Save up to $500 on Samsung’s new 2022 Frame TV
- 20% off these Kovol fast chargers, and 50% off during Prime Day
- Grab the Razer Kraken gaming headset for just $40
- Crush your fitness goals with the Fitbit Charge 5, now $110
- This HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset is only $70 right now
- Quick, Best Buy is giving out free Apple subscriptions
- Logitech’s MX Master is cheaper than ever, now just $60
- Give your Zoom calls a facelift with a Lenovo Select webcam, now $23
- Crutchfield has a ton of sound bars deeply discounted right now
