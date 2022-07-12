Beats Studio3 headphones are on sale at Amazon for $200

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing now, and one of the best deals right now is the Beats Studio3 wireless headphones. Normally, these will run you $350, but you can snag a pair for $200. That’s a 43-percent discount, and nearly their lowest historical price.

Apple owns Beats now, so Studio3 uses the W1 chip for solid connectivity and neat tricks like fast switching. They’ll work just as well with Android devices, so don’t think you need an iPhone.

These cans give you pure adaptive noise canceling (Pure ANC) to block external noise. They also continually adapt and calibrate the sound, to preserve clarity, range, and emotion.

The W1 chip enables a staggering 22 hours of battery life with Pure ANC on. That increases to 40 hours if you turn Pure ANC off, which is just awesome.

Depending on which color you prefer, you might even get the Beats Studio3 for $175. That’s a 50-percent discount.

Apparently, this deal doesn’t need to have an active Amazon Prime membership. You can still sign up for a free 30-day trial, so you don’t miss other deals. You can always cancel before it expires.

