This WD 1TB portable SSD drive is $90 off for Prime Day

If you’re someone who digital hoards every file that has ever crossed your path, you’re eventually going to need an external hard drive. And if you need one cheap, this Prime Day deal has your name written all over it.

For a limited time, Amazon has this 1TB WD Passport portable SSD drive down to just $110. It usually sells for $200. And the best part? No Prime membership is required. Just add it to your cart and you’re good to go.

The My Passport SSD is the most advanced and fastest portable drive on the market. It’s perfect for creatives who need both speed and space. It delivers read speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s.

For $110, you really can’t go wrong. And if you’re someone who finds yourself always running out of storage space, then you should seriously consider picking one of these up. Trust us; you’ll thank us later. For more information, click the button below.

