The XGIMI Elfin portable projector is down to $479 for Prime Day

Earlier this year we published a review on the XGIMI Elfin projector. Long story short: We absolutely loved it. So when we saw this Prime Day deal pop up, we felt obligated to share the news with our readers.

For a limited time, XGIMI has its Elfin portable projector down from its usual $649 to just $479. Just clip the $170 on-site coupon and you’re good to go. No Prime membership is required. But act fast, this price is only available through July 14.

XGIMI’s Elfin portable projector features a slim and compact design that allows you to take it anywhere. It offers features like auto-keystone correction, a 1080p display, Android TV, and an easy-to-use interface that’s simple to navigate.

If you’re eyeing a projector purchase soon, do yourself a favor and look into this projector from XGIMI. Still not convinced? Look at all the Amazon reviews; it’s currently sitting on a near-perfect review rating of four and a half stars. For more info, click the button below.

