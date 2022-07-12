Prime Day: Score these EarFun Free Pro 2 earbuds for just $47

It’s no secret, we’re huge fans of the stuff EarFun has to offer. And if you’re looking to see why, this Prime Day deal is a great way to familiarize yourself with the brand.

For a limited time, Prime Day gets their latest EarFun Free Pro 2 earbuds down to just $47.59 with promo code PDEFFP22, and clipping the $10 on-site coupon. These earbuds typically sell for $99.99. And this deal is exclusive to Prime members only.

The EarFun Free Pro 2 offers a premium pair of true wireless earbuds that won’t break the bank. Coming in at just $47, these earbuds are fitted with features that are typically found in your $150 to $250 range, without sacrificing great sound. More here in our review.

If you are in the market for a nice pair of earbuds with great sound and ANC, then the EarFun Free Pro 2s are a great option for you. And at just $43, it’s a pretty hard deal to pass up. Act fast though, this price is good from July 12 to July 13, so don’t miss out.

Again, to get this price, you’ll have to have an active Amazon Prime membership. If not, sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel before it expires.

