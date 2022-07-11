Lenovo’s anti-Prime Day sale gives Amazon a run for its money

Black Friday isn’t for a few months yet, but that hasn’t stopped Lenovo from bringing the deals. It’s Black Friday in July event is running now, and there are some deep deals to be had.

So what’s Lenovo cooking up? For starters, any PC deals all stack with an additional 5% discount using promo code EXTRA5 at checkout. All Think Laptops and Desktops get another 5% off with BFIJTHINKOFFER (stackable with other coupons).

On top of that, you’ll also get free shipping because who doesn’t love free shipping? Alright, enough blabbering. Let’s dive into the deals.

Lenovo deals on Laptops and desktops (and more)

Lenovo’s got even more deals than this, these are just our favorites:

On top of all these savings, Lenovo offers an additional 5% off at checkout for certain eligible groups. Those include medical professionals, seniors (50+), and students and teachers. You will need to verify your eligibility through ID.me.

Lenovo’s Black Friday in July offers run through July 17. Don’t miss out. Click the button below for more details.

