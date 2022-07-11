Deals
Lenovo’s anti-Prime Day sale gives Amazon a run for its money
Customers also get 2X Lenovo rewards, 6% back sitewide between Jul 1-17
Black Friday isn’t for a few months yet, but that hasn’t stopped Lenovo from bringing the deals. It’s Black Friday in July event is running now, and there are some deep deals to be had.
So what’s Lenovo cooking up? For starters, any PC deals all stack with an additional 5% discount using promo code EXTRA5 at checkout. All Think Laptops and Desktops get another 5% off with BFIJTHINKOFFER (stackable with other coupons).
On top of that, you’ll also get free shipping because who doesn’t love free shipping? Alright, enough blabbering. Let’s dive into the deals.
Lenovo deals on Laptops and desktops (and more)
Lenovo’s got even more deals than this, these are just our favorites:
- 15-inch IdeaPad Gaming 3i Laptop ($850): Get 27% off this midrange gaming laptop, which is powered by an 11th-gen Intel i7-11370H and Nvidia RTX 3050Ti. It’s also got 8GB of RAM, 1TB HDD, and 256GB SSD.
- 14” Yoga 7i 2-in-1 Laptop ($1,200): Save $220 off this new Yoga convertible powered by an Intel i7, with 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.
- E, L, & ThinkBook laptops: Everything in these three categories are 40% off if you use EXTRATHINKJULY at checkout.
- ThinkPad P Series: Save up to 58% on ThinkPad P Mobile Laptops or ThinkStation P Desktops by using WSDEAL8
- X & T Series ThinkPads: Save 45% with code BFIJTHINKOFFER
- Lenovo Monitors: All monitors are discounted up to 25%, with the cheapest being $154
On top of all these savings, Lenovo offers an additional 5% off at checkout for certain eligible groups. Those include medical professionals, seniors (50+), and students and teachers. You will need to verify your eligibility through ID.me.
Lenovo’s Black Friday in July offers run through July 17. Don’t miss out. Click the button below for more details.
