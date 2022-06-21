Lenovo’s new tiny desktop PC is an Xbox-killer

Lenovo’s latest desktop PC, the ThinkStation P360 Ultra, is the smallest form factor the company has ever made. It could even be the smallest consumer PC on the planet. It’s even smaller than an Xbox Series X if you can believe that.

See, the ThinkStation P360 Ultra is under four liters in volume. The Xbox Series X is roughly seven liters, so quick math says it’s almost half the volume. That’s a ridiculous amount and means the P360 Ultra is even small enough to use as a headphone stand.

Lenovo has put some awesome specifications into this tiny frame. You can spec it with up to an Intel Core i9-12900K CPU, and the mobile powerhouse of the Nvidia RTX A5000 graphics card.

Image: KnowTechie

Lenovo achieved this by working closely with Intel and Nvidia to fit these components into the tiny space. Normally, the i9-12900K uses 241W of power. Additionally, the version used in the P360 Ultra is limited to 125W, reducing power consumption and the amount of heat it gives off.

Similarly, the RTX A5000 is usually a desktop-class card with 24GB of VRAM. The version Lenovo has used is the mobile one, which reduces VRAM to half, and has fewer cores generating heat.

The rest of the specifications are no less impressive. You can get up to 128GB of DDR5 4,000MHz RAM (ECC or non-ECC), and 8TB of NVMe storage (at PCIe 3.0). Connectivity includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and 2.5Gbe Ethernet. It’s a true desktop workstation, capable of chewing through any task you’d set it.

Lenovo says the P360 Ultra will be available later this month, starting at $1,299. That base model comes with an Intel Core i3, and if the larger P360 is any indication, the full specification version will be in the region of $6000.

