Call of Duty is trolling hackers by making their guns disappear

The developers of Call of Duty are constantly combating hackers to keep the competitive shooter fun for everyone. Now, Activision has added a new feature to its anti-cheat, Ricochet, that steals the weapons out of a cheater’s hands.

Call of Duty’s devs created and launched the Ricochet anti-cheat last year to try and combat cheaters. And late last week, the company shared a progress report on how successful the anti-cheat program has been so far.

In the post, the company highlighted some of the steps it has taken to make hackers’ days as tough as possible. One feature added by Ricochet renders hackers’ bullets useless, as their targets take no damage. Another turns other players invisible so cheaters can’t even see them.

But the latest feature may be the most troll of them all so far. Ricochet has added a new cheater mitigation feature called “disarm,” and it does exactly what it says. When the program detects that a person is cheating in Call of Duty, it steals their weapons right out of their hand.

And it doesn’t only remove the cheater’s guns. It also removes their ability to melee, essentially taking away the cheater’s fists, too. It sounds like a hilariously effective way to frustrate the little losers who can’t win a Call of Duty game without cheating.

Ricochet continues to do its job effectively, issuing nearly 200,000 bans since the last progress report in April. It looks like Call of Duty finally has an effective answer to its massive cheating problem.

