Amazon is giving away over 30 games for Prime Day

In addition to the tons of deals that come to Amazon’s marketplace for Prime Day, the company has decided to offer a little extra this year through Prime Gaming. Prime members can claim a massive 30+ games from Amazon for Prime Day on July 12 and 13.

The Prime Gaming festivities for Prime Day actually start a couple of weeks early. Amazon will start handing out free games through its Prime Gaming website on June 21.

Starting June 21, Prime members will be able to start downloading 25+ indie games through the Prime Gaming website. The list includes some classics as well as some first-time releases on the Prime Gaming platform. Check out the full list below.

Free indie games for Prime Day (starting June 21)

If you love indie games and are always on the lookout for new ones to try, this part of Prime Day is definitely for you. Free indie games for Prime Day include:

10 Second Ninja X

8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure

Addling Adventures

Bang Bang Racing

Clouds & Sheep 2

Death Squared

Fatal Fury Special

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams

Gone Viral

HUE

Manual Samuel

Metal Slug 2

Metal Unit Pumped BMX Pro

Puzzle of the Year — 10 Pack

Rain World

Road Trip — 3 Pack

Samurai Shodown II

Serial Cleaner

The Crow’s Eye

The Darkside Detective

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark

The King of Fighters 2000

The King of Fighters 2002

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor

Again, you’ll be able to find this list of games by heading to Amazon’s Prime Gaming website on June 21.

And that’s only the beginning of the Prime Gaming rewards for Prime Day. In addition to the big batch of indie games, Amazon is offering several AAA titles to sweeten the pot this year.

Snag these AAA games on Prime Day, July 12 and 13

These games will only be available on the actual Prime Day(s), July 12 and 13, and this list includes some real winners. The list kicks off with a couple of racing games in 2022’s GRID Legends and 2019’s Need for Speed Heat.

Next up on offer is a trio of Star Wars titles. Prime members can train to become a Jedi in Star Wars Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy.

Or opt for the first-person shooter option in Star Wars Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast. And you’ll also be able to become a leader of an elite squadron in Star Wars Republic Commando.

Finally, Prime Day will offer up Mass Effect Legendary Edition for free. That contains the entire remastered and optimized Mass Effect trilogy for dozens of hours of iconic gameplay.

Needless to say, Amazon is going all out on gaming for Prime Day 2022. If you’re a Prime member, be sure to head to the Prime Gaming website starting on June 21 to snag some free indie games. And head back on July 12 and 13 to collect those AAA titles.

