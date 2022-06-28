Amazon plans on hosting another shopping event like Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is still a month away, but that isn’t stopping Amazon from planning another major shopping event later in the year. According to Business Insider and CNBC, Amazon will host another Prime Day-like event later in the fall.

Amazon is coining it as the “Prime Fall Deal Event,” and the company is seeking out sellers, asking them to submit their best deals and promotions ahead of the event.

The only drawback is that Amazon is giving these sellers little lead time and is requesting that they submit their deals by July 22 and September 2.

Additionally, Amazon’s lack of transparency behind the event has some sellers confused.

Speaking to Business Insider, Tom Baker, who runs FordeBaker, says:

“It’s an entirely new promotional event with little information about when it will be, how Amazon is supporting the event and naturally no historical data to fall back on,” Baker told Insider. “Amazon’s lack of transparency doesn’t help sellers to make informed decisions.”

Naturally, Amazon is staying tight-lipped about the event and requests for comment from Business Insider and CNBC didn’t receive a response.

Apparently, Prime Day isn’t enough for Amazon, and the company is reportedly looking for other avenues to drum up sales. For example, just last month, the company hosted an Amazon Pet Day sale focused on pet products. And another sale last October featured beauty products.

The writing is on the wall: expect to see more of these shopping events. And if Amazon is doing it, you can bet the farm that other retailers will follow suit too.

