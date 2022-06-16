Amazon Prime Day 2022 starts on July 12

Amazon Prime Day now has a date for 2022. Well, two dates, as the shopping extravaganza is coming on July 12 and July 13. That’s two days of deep deals, from some of Amazon’s best-known brands.

We knew it was going to be in July after Amazon’s Q1 earnings call set the month. We figured it’d be mid-July, based on historical data, and we were right.

You might want to save July 12 and 13 in your calendar, ask Alexa to remind you, or maybe hide your wallet on those days if you want to be frugal.

Starting at midnight PDT on July 12 (3 a.m. EDT), Amazon Prime Day 2022 will go all the way to the end of July 13. The deals won’t wait until then, as Amazon has said early deals start on June 21.

These include the latest Kindle Paperwhite, fourth-gen Echo Dot (which is already on sale for $28), Amazon Glow with Tangram Bits, and tons of other Amazon devices.

It’s not just tech that’s on offer. Prime members who haven’t tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four free months, or three months of Audible, or save 20% on Amazon Fresh orders (starting on June 29).

Amazon is also giving away over 25 indie games (and some AAA games like Mass Effect Legendary Edition) through Prime Gaming, so keep an eye out for those starting on June 21.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is, you guessed it, for Prime members only. You can sign up for a 30-day trial, which you can cancel at any time after Prime Day. We’ll be bringing you the best of the deals as they happen.

