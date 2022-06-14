Google Maps can now estimate how much you’ll pay in tolls

Google Maps is getting a new update that estimates toll prices along your trip. While Google announced this feature in April, it seems to be finally rolling out to the company’s Android and iOS apps.

According to Google, toll pricing information relays to the Maps app from local tolling authorities. This is a great update for people that like to go on road trips. Tolls can be a huge pain in certain parts of the country and this will help with that.

Google says it looks at things like “having a toll pass or not, what the day of the week it is, along with how much the toll is expected to cost at the specific time you’ll be crossing it.”

For the planner friend: this new feature is for you. 🙏



Now when you’re planning trips big and small, you can check estimated toll prices before you pick a route—and spend what you save on road snacks. pic.twitter.com/Lfy8s2TXQU — Google Maps (@googlemaps) June 13, 2022

Additionally, Google Maps will give you the option to display standard toll prices and prices with a toll pass. Google says estimated toll prices will be displayed before starting a trip, and if you prefer to take routes without them, you can toggle the “avoid tolls” option.

Google says users should expect to start seeing toll prices in the Android and iOS app “for nearly 2000” toll roads in the U.S., India, Japan, and Indonesia. The company expects to add more countries “soon.”

