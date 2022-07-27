Google Maps now lets you see 3D aerial views of famous landmarks

Google is rolling out some cool updates that will improve how you use and interact with its Maps app. For instance, Google Maps will show 3D aerial views of famous landmarks starting today, says the company in a recent blog post.

This is part of the Google 3D Immersive view project, which is still in progress. The Immersive view project, when launched, will use AI and high-quality 3D rendering to simulate real-time data.

Already, nearly 100 famous city landmarks can now be viewed in 3D. This and other updates have begun to roll out to Google Maps for Android and iOS, with more to follow in the weeks ahead.

Here are all the updates coming to Google Maps.

Aerial views

As mentioned earlier, you can now view famous landmarks in cities like Barcelona, Los Angeles, London, New York, San Francisco, and Tokyo.

Now rolling out to Google Maps on Android and iOS, you can try it out by opening the app and searching for popular landmarks in the aforementioned locations.

Aerial Views combines Street View, aerial images, AI, and computer vision to create realistic and interactive 3D images.

You can use this to preview a tourist destination you have in mind and map out some of the key places you’ll like to take a selfie. On the other hand, you can use Aerial Views to travel the world on your mobile phone.

Image: KnowTechie

Cycling navigation

Google is also upgrading Maps’ cycling navigation feature. For years, Maps provided cycling directions before introducing cycling navigation which had even more features.

Now, cycling navigation is being upgraded to include more routing information that cyclists will find useful. This includes information about traffic density, alternative routes, bike lanes, stairs, steep hills, and road types.

This combination will allow cyclists to enjoy improved turn-by-turn navigation as they pedal away to their destinations. This upgrade will roll out to many cities in the coming weeks.

Image: KnowTechie

Location sharing

With the new update, Google will send you a notification when your friends or colleagues arrive or leave a location.

This only works with your friends who have enabled location sharing. Thankfully, Google will send these notifications by email, so you don’t have to leave your location turned on longer than necessary.

This feature will also be rolling out to select cities in the weeks ahead. A similar location-sharing feature on Snapchat sparked wide condemnation from parents as it could expose teens to danger.

Google Maps keeps getting better

Whether you’re interested in 3D aerial views of the Empire State Building, navigating a safer cycling route, or sharing your location information with friends, Google Maps is here to help.

What’s more, these features are currently available or coming to your Android or iOS device in the next few weeks.

Either way, you can expect to get even more improvements from Google Maps, like the recent update that estimates how much you could pay in tolls.

