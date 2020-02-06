Google Maps is set to launch a huge update on iPhone and Android – Here’s what’s new

Hot on the heels of Apple revamping its maps app, is a redesign of Google Maps that’s rolling out to Android and iOS users today. In it, more of the useful features of the service will be easier to get to, without having to navigate multiple menu items.

That means you’ll get another three buttons on the bottom of the screen, with “Saved,” “Contribute,” and “Updates” all joining the existing “Commute” and “Explore” options.

Google Maps is getting some new tricks for its 15th birthday

Joining the useful “Commute” button which shows you how long it’ll take you to get to work and “Explore,” which shows you events, restaurants and featured lists from other Google Maps users are three new buttons.

Here’s what the new options do:

Saved is basically your new bookmark bar, letting you save places you want to visit beforehand

is basically your new bookmark bar, letting you save places you want to visit beforehand Contribute is a quick way to add photos or reviews of the places you’ve been, helping other Maps users with recommendations

is a quick way to add photos or reviews of the places you’ve been, helping other Maps users with recommendations Updates shows trending places or things to do based on shared information by other Google Maps users, or information outlets and “local experts”

Next month, Google Maps will get even more informational tools, like being able to see the temperature inside subway cars, if there are accessibility options, and if there’s security guards or cameras. That’s pretty cool, but Google isn’t stopping there. The “Live View” augmented reality view is going to add a big red dot where your destination is, and also how far away it is from your current position.

What do you think? Excited to try out the new Google Maps update? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: