Apple rebuilt Apple Maps from the ground up – Here are some of the best new features

The rebuilt Apple Maps is finally rolling out to the rest of the United States, with more accurate information, better views of roads and landmarks, and Look Around for more cities. Let’s hope it doesn’t still want you to drive off bridges…

Oh, and just in time for the Super Bowl, Miami is getting real-time transit information. That’ll come in handy.

Apple Maps now has the redesign rolling out to all US-based users

Remember all those stories about Apple making self-driving cars, based on reports of cars driving around with crazy sensor nodules on their roofs? Well, most of that was actually Apple’s Maps team, who were 3D scanning and photographing major cities to make the new Apple Maps experience better than ever before. I mean, just look at the GIF above and tell me that’s not a better design?

Those improvements include:

Look Around, so you can explore cities such as New York City, the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston and Oahu, all from the comfort of your couch

so you can explore cities such as New York City, the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston and Oahu, all from the comfort of your couch Real-time transit info , in major metropolitan areas like San Francisco, Washington, D.C., New York, LA, and now Miami

, in major metropolitan areas like San Francisco, Washington, D.C., New York, LA, and now Miami Collections , which lets you make lists of your favorite places (and not-so-favorite ones too!) so you can share with your friends

, which lets you make lists of your favorite places (and not-so-favorite ones too!) so you can share with your friends One-tap favorites , so you don’t have to waste time adding navigation to your favorite haunts

, so you don’t have to waste time adding navigation to your favorite haunts Share ETA, so your friends actually know if you’re “on the way” or still trying on outfits

so your friends actually know if you’re “on the way” or still trying on outfits Flight status , where Siri will read your emails and let you know details for gate numbers and other important info

, where Siri will read your emails and let you know details for gate numbers and other important info Indoor maps , because everyone’s gotten lost in a shopping mall at least once in their life

, because everyone’s gotten lost in a shopping mall at least once in their life Privacy, because it’s an Apple product and they love telling the world how your data never leaves your iPhone, even if it’s stored in iCloud

Check out the whole list of new stuff in Apple’s blog post, and keep an eye out for the update on your iOS devices. European Apple Maps users will get the updates later this year, with Apple planning to go global with Maps at some point after that.

What do you think? Does this make you want to check out Apple Maps again? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

