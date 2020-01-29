PSA: Ring’s Android app is secretly sending your data to Facebook, Google, and more

There’s a party happening in your phone, and if you installed the Ring app on your Android phone, you invited all the trackers. That’s according to the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), who investigated the app and found multiple third-party trackers swiping right on all your data.

At this point, are you sure your Ring doorbell is actually making you safer?

Ring’s Android app is sending data to a whole mess of third-parties

You’d expect that when you install something sold as a security device, that you, and your home, would become more secure. You’d be wrong, at least in the case of Ring’s range of devices. See, the Android app is sending out your personal data to marketing and analytics companies, including the mighty Facebook.

Three of the trackers aren’t identified on Ring’s privacy notice

Personal data is being sent to marketing and analytics firms such as Facebook, Mixpanel, Appsflyer, Branch.io, and Google-owned Crashalytics

This data can be used to fingerprint the user, tracking them across the internet and beyond

Look, by now you should have seen enough stories on Ring to know that you’re safer if you take the doorbell off the wall, stamp on it, and go back to twitching your curtains like how they used to do in the olden days.

