This map tracks the toll of the coronavirus in real-time

By now everyone’s heard of the coronavirus and the few confirmed Americans that have been infected. If you’re worried about staying away from hot areas, or just have a macabre interest, you can watch the spread of the virus on this handy app made by a couple of expats living in Taiwan.

It’s updated constantly from the latest numbers given by the authorities, which might differ from actual infection numbers but they should be fairly close.

Hey, you can track the spread of the coronavirus in real-time

If you really want to watch the spread of the coronavirus, like maybe you’ve got family members in hotspot areas, there’s now an app for that. It doesn’t look like it was put together in three days, but that’s exactly how long it took the expats to create it. Handy if you don’t want to listen to news anchors to get your official infection rates.

There’s no current vaccine against the coronavirus, so follow the CDC’s guidance on prevention, even if your area doesn’t have any confirmed cases.

Plan on checking out this map? Worried about the coronavirus? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: