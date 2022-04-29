Amazon Prime Day 2022 is coming in July

Amazon has set the schedule for Prime Day 2022, and it’s back to the usual July timeframe. Amazon dropped that information in its Q1 earnings call, marking the first time since 2019 that the festival of sales has been in its usual time.

Mid-July is the ‘traditional’ time period that Amazon likes to hold its Prime Day festivities. Will Amazon have a special event this year, as it did before Prime Day 2019? That concert featured no other than Taylor Swift, which excited Josiah to no end.

The start of the pandemic delayed Amazon’s plans in 2020, and Prime Day didn’t arrive until October. Last year, Amazon decided to do things in June, for whatever reasons.

Image: Joe Rice-Jones / KnowTechie

Oh, and if the name didn’t already clue you in, Prime Day is a special sale for, you guessed it, Prime members. Here’s how to sign up, when you’re ready. You should be able to get a free month, so wait until July so you can take advantage of all the sales without spending a dime on your free shipping.

Once Prime Day 2022 is over, here’s how to cancel your Prime subscription, if you don’t want to keep it after the sales.

We’ll have more on Amazon Prime Day 2022 when we hear what date(s) it actually will happen. Until then, keep your eyes open for early deals, as Amazon loves to sell off stock in the run-up to the main event.

