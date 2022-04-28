Deals
Amazon is running a one-day sale on PC gear, discounts up to 48%
Today only. Come tomorrow, the prices will go back up.
Amazon is having a huge sale today that might be of interest to anyone building a PC or looking for accessories like monitors, storage, or keyboards.
What’s up for grabs? Well, there’s a whole lot. But the bulk of the deals is focused on keyboards, headsets, power supplies, displays, cases, and storage. The best part? Most of these deals offer discounts as high as 48 percent.
If you’re looking to skip straight to the deals, you can find everything you need here on Amazon’s sale page here. But we’ll also include our favorite picks below. Here’s what we have our eye on:
As you can see, you have a lot of options to choose from. If you were to ask us what our favorite deal here is, we suggest checking out the $100 Razer Huntsman V2 mechanical keyboard. It typically sells for $160, so you’re saving $60. That’s a great deal.
But again, feel free to look around on Amazon’s sale page to get a sense of what’s available. Just keep in mind that this deal is only available for today. Come tomorrow, the prices will go up. Click the button below for more information.
