Get two Blink Mini security cams for the price of one, now $35

It’s 2022, and if you don’t have a security camera installed in your home, now is the time because Amazon is blowing out a two-pack of Blink Mini home security cameras for just $35. These cameras typically sell for $35 each, so you’re getting two for the price of one.

The Blink Mini camera lets you see the inside of your home on your smartphone no matter where you are with Blink Mini’s HD video. It works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected. See, hear, and speak to people and pets in your home on your smartphone with Blink Mini’s live view and two-way audio features.

For just $35, getting two cameras for the price of one is a helluva bargain. Heck, with prices like these, you can buy a couple of packs and get a complete system of home security cams to monitor your home. Talk about peace of mind, right?

If you plan on taking advantage of this deal, we suggest doing it sooner than later because I’m guessing these are going to sell out fast. So yea, check it out if you’re in the market for a decent home security camera. Click the button below for more details.

