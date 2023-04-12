Connect with us

Score a free iPhone 14 with this smoking Verizon deal

But hurry, it ends on Monday!
Whoever said “there’s no such thing as a free lunch” clearly hasn’t seen this jaw-dropping offer from Verizon. Buckle in, deal-hungry folks, because you’re about to witness a true game-changer.

From now through April 17, Verizon is offering an unbelievable deal for online fans: Get a 128GB iPhone 14 Plus on them – no trade-in required.

Yep, you read that right. You can get your hands on a shiny new iPhone 14 Plus, valued at $900, absolutely free.

iPhone 14 Plus (128GB)
iPhone 14 Plus (128GB)
4.5
$899.99 FREE

Until Monday, 4/17, Verizon has a mind-blowing offer in store for digital aficionados: Score a 128GB iPhone 14 Plus on the house - absolutely no trade-in necessary.

Check Availability
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

“But there’s gotta be a catch, right?” Well, not really. All you need to do is sign up for a new Verizon line and opt for any of their Unlimited plans (excluding the Welcome Plan).

And the clock is ticking – this deal ends on Monday, so don’t waste any time wondering if you should snag it. The answer is a resounding YES.

With a dazzling display, stunning photography features, and battery life longevity that’ll keep you powered up from day to night, it’s the ultimate mobile companion.

Verizon has a few more tricks up its sleeves

Bonus Offers

At the usual price of $900, it’s already a steal. But with Verizon’s limited-time offer, it’s a no-brainer.

Let’s recap: with just a few clicks, you’ll secure a new Verizon line, sign up for an Unlimited plan, and watch your savings skyrocket while you score that sweet, sweet iPhone goodness.

Don’t think you’ll find a better deal on an iPhone 14 Plus, especially one without the hassle of trading in your old device.

So, grab a drink, fire up your browser, and treat yourself to the mobile miracle you’ve been waiting for. Just remember – this epic Verizon offer ends on April 17, so act fast if you want in on the action.

