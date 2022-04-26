This Amazon sale discounts a bunch of JBL Bluetooth speakers

Nowadays, it’s pretty obvious that JBL makes some of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market. And if you don’t know, well, you better ask someone. But if you’re willing to give them a try, Amazon is running a limited-time sale on a wide variety of JBL speakers.

No matter what your budget, there’s something here for everyone. Prices range from as low as $30 to as high as $100. So depending on how much you’re willing to spend, we’re confident you’ll find something here that suits your budget.

These are some of the best options Amazon has in this JBL sale

Personally, we have our eye on the JBL Flip 5. Right now, you can get it for just $99.95. This speaker typically sells for $130. Additionally, the JBL Clip 4 is a solid speaker too. And at just $50 (vs. the usual $80), this is a pretty solid deal worth checking out.

Like all good things, these prices won’t stick around forever. Amazon has these available in a limited-time sale and there’s no telling when they plan to end it. So our best suggestion is to jump on these prices while you can. Click the button below for more info.

