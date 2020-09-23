Amazon Prime Day is now coming on October 13

Ready your wallets to throw all of your cash into the voluminous pockets of Jeff Bezos, because Amazon’s Prime Day is coming soon. Like, really soon, according to CNET‘s sources, who say it’ll be kicking off on October 13.

That appears to be backed up by a Reddit post saying that Amazon has blacked-out (re: disallowed) warehouse employees from taking days off from October 13 to October 20. The commenters on that post seem to be mostly Amazon workers, with one “honestly hoping prime day would be canceled.” I mean, it’s not like we’re not in the middle of a pandemic, right?

It’s a far cry from the Amazon from earlier this year, when everything but essential items were deprioritized from shipping, or out of stock for weeks on end. Usually, Prime Day is in mid-July, to boost revenue during the period most families take their holidays. It’s good that Amazon delayed it this year, but I’m still slightly shocked that it appears to be back on. Maybe that means logistics at Amazon have finally normalized to pre-pandemic levels, but I haven’t seen any sign of their shipping partners getting back to anything close to normal.

Anyway, expect lots of new Amazon-branded gadgets to be front and center during Amazon Prime Day. That’s because Amazon’s annual product launch is happening on Thursday, September 24, where we’ll see how many new things Amazon can stuff Alexa into. Last year brought Echo Buds, Echo Flex, an Echo Dot with a digital clock, and the Echo Glow. Who knows what this year will bring, but expect to hear an Echo or two in the presentation that won’t be because of someone’s badly set up Zoom call.

Last year, Prime Day turned into Prime Days, with a 48-hour free-for-all on the sales. I can’t say I remember buying anything actually important during that time though, as the sheer number of things on sale made searching for deals almost impossible.

What do you think? Plan on snagging anything on Amazon Prime Day? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

