Amazon’s second Prime Day sale of the year starts on October 11

It looks like one Prime Day sale wasn’t enough online retail madness for Amazon this year. The company has been teasing a second Prime Day event, and it’s now officially taking place on October 11 and 12.

Amazon is actually calling this sale the ‘Prime Early Access Sale,’ but it’s essentially the same type of sale as Prime Day. It’s early access leading up to the busy holiday shopping season and Black Friday on November 25.

This is the first time that Amazon has offered two similar sales in a single year. It generally only offers a Prime Day event over a weekend during the summer. Then, it saves the rest of the major deals for Black Friday.

But you can get a jump start on any of your holiday shopping this year with the Prime Early Access Sale.

The sale will cover hundreds of thousands of products across Amazon’s website. Like Prime Day, it does require an active Prime membership to get these deals.

To help everyone get in the “holiday” spirit, Amazon will be running a Top 100 list that shows the most popular giftable items included in the sale.

Additionally, there will be a ‘Toys We Love’ list. It will comprise tons of toys and other gifts from different brands to help you find the perfect gifts for your loved ones.

Some early deals are actually available on Amazon right now, leading up to the Prime Early Access Sale. Head over to the Prime Early Access Sale landing page to check out some deals.

And keep your eye on the website on October 11 and 12. Amazon typically goes all out for its Prime Day sales. And we expect that the Prime Early Access Sale won’t be any different.

