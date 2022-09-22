Amazon’s updated Fire tablets start at just $99

Amazon has been refreshing its Fire tablets this year, and now it’s the turn for the Fire HD 8. The $99.99 tablet is now faster, thinner, and also lighter to carry.

Amazon says that the new Fire HD 8 is 30% faster than the previous model. It still charges via USB-C, with a five-hour charging time, and a 13-hour battery life. You also get 2GB of RAM, and either 32GB or 64GB of storage.

That’s not the only refreshed 8-inch tablet Amazon just announced. Keep reading below to learn more bout the HD 8 Plus and the HD 8 Kids tablets, as well.

Fire HD 8 Plus

Image: KnowTechie

The Fire HD 8 Plus is $129.99, with better specifications for the extra cash. You get faster charging, at three hours from zero to full. You also get wireless charging, but the tablet won’t charge quite as quickly.

The Plus model also has a more powerful processor than the base model. The last change is that you get a sharper camera, which as anyone who has used a base-level Fire tablet knows, is great news.

Fire HD 8 Kids and Fire HD 8 Kids Pro ($150)

Image: KnowTechie

Then there’s a duo of tablets for kids. Both cost $149.99 and come with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ and a two-year warranty. Both also have a 30% faster Hexa-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.

The Fire HD 8 Kids comes with a protective cover in various designs and can be purchased with 64GB of storage for $179.99. This is aimed at younger users and is set up to only draw from the Kids+ content.

There are also Disney versions, for $159.99, with either Mickey Mouse or Disney Princess cases.

The Fire HD 8 Kids Pro is set up for school-age kids, with access to the Amazon Appstore so kids can request apps they want to install from their parent or guardian.

All four tablets are available to preorder, with Amazon shipping them next month.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.