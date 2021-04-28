Amazon refreshed its Fire HD lineup with better screens and new Kids Pro tablets

Amazon just released new versions of its Fire HD 10 and Fire Kids tablets, making both models more powerful than ever.

The $149.99 Fire HD 10 and the $179.99 Fire HD 10 Plus are the flagships of the range, and there aren’t really that many differences between them. Both have 1080p displays that are brighter than the previous generation and have been thinned down as well so they’re lighter to carry around.

You can get 32GB or 64GB of storage options. Both versions have a 2GHz octa-core processor and a 2MP selfie cam. Oh, and Dolby Atmos, with a claimed 12 hours of battery life.

Last gen’s 10-inch Fire Tablet had 2GB of RAM, and this time around the base model has 3GB of RAM, with the Plus model increasing that again to 4GB. The Plus also gives you wireless charging and a “premium” soft-touch finish.

Paying $220 gets you the Fire HD 10 Productivity bundle, which adds a Bluetooth keyboard with a detachable case, and a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. That comes with 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage, and also lets you install Office apps on up to five devices.

Image: KnowTechie

There are also two new Fire HD 10 tablets aimed at kids, the $199.99 Fire HD 10 Kids that’s aimed at ages 3-7, and the $199.99 Fire HD 10 Kids Pro that’s aimed at ages 6-12.

The $99.99 Fire 7 Kids Pro and $139.99 Fire HD 8 Kids Pro round out the new range. These have kid-friendly features like an “open but filtered web browser,” an app store, and a “grown-up” interface that’s closer to the normal Fire tablet UI. They’ve all got the usual two-year extended warranty because we all know accidents happen.

All of the new Fire tablets are available to order now, with shipping starting May 26.

