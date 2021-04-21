The new iPad Pro range features Apple’s powerful M1 chip

Apple has unveiled the new iPad Pro range, and the real surprise is that they’ll now be powered by the same eight-core Apple M1 chip that is featured in the new MacBook and iMac ranges.

The 12.9-inch version comes with a new Liquid Retina XDR display powered by mini-LED, while the 11-inch model has the same Liquid Retina display that the previous version came with.

Both models have the same camera setup, with a 12-megapixel selfie camera with TrueDepth for Face ID, a 12-megapixel main camera, and a 10-megapixel ultra-wide camera on the back. They also feature LiDAR on the back camera module, for things like better portrait mode, better low-light performance, and room scanning.

The camera will also auto-pan to follow you around during video calls, which Apple calls “Center Stage.”

Both iPad Pro versions also come with Thunderbolt and USB4 support, up to ten hours of battery on the Wi-Fi versions, and nine hours from the Cellular + Wi-Fi versions. The cellular versions support mmWave 5G at speeds up to 4Gbps and will support eSIM.

The iPad Pro 11-inch starts from $799 for the Wi-Fi version or $999 for the Cellular + Wi-Fi version. The iPad Pro 12.9-inch starts from $1,099 for the Wi-Fi version, or $1,299 for the Cellular + Wi-Fi version. If you buy the 128/256/512GB storage versions, you get 8GB of RAM, while the 1TB or 2TB versions come with 16GB of RAM.

Both are available to order on April 30, with shipping in the last half of May.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: