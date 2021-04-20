Apple now sells a purple iPhone – that’s it, that’s the news

Apple just wrapped up its massive Spring Loaded event, and in it, the company revealed the new purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. The new color will be available on both phones starting on April 30, but you can go ahead and pre-order starting a week in advance.

While this may not be as exciting as some of the other new things that Apple is working on, the new color looks absolutely phenomenal. People are always looking for exciting upgrades to their devices, and purple is always a popular option.

The new purple color looks fantastic and joins the growing list of color options available for the iPhone 12. Right now the iPhone 12 comes in blue, green, black, white, and (PRODUCT)RED, and the new purple addition fits the current color scheme perfectly.

Bringing color to iPhones has been a great move. There have been color options on the iPhone for a while now, and people have always loved the colorful devices. The purple chosen for the iPhone 12 is perfect, combining a bold look with a more cool tone.

In addition to announcing the purple iPhone 12, the Spring Loaded event was full of other surprises. The company announced a new iMac and iPad Pro, both with the impressive new M1 processor. The company also showcased the new Apple TV 4K. Overall the event was absolutely loaded with exciting new products, and the purple iPhone will be here before we know it.

