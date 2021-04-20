Apple’s AirTags can track almost anything and will set you back $29 a pop

Apple has finally announced AirTags, the company’s ultra-wideband enabled item trackers that integrate with Find My. The small pucks use Apple’s U1 chip for fine-grained tracking, and the Find My app will give audio, visual, and haptic feedback as you search for your errant things.

As with most Apple devices, AirTags can be personalized, with names, words, or even emojis. That’ll make finding things easier, even in the Find My device list. AirTags have a robust accessory system for attaching to backpacks, luggage, or other items, and have inbuilt privacy features like unwanted tag detection, rotating identifiers, and audible alerts.

Image: Apple

The biggest thing about AirTags isn’t even the U1 ultra-wideband chip that enables fine-grained positional tracking. It’s that the encrypted Find My service is on nearly a billion Apple devices worldwide.

That’s a big deal because competing trackers like Tile rely on people to have their third-party app installed. With Find My part of the Apple system apps, that’s an always-on network to hopefully find your AirTag’ged things when they get lost.

You can order AirTags today, for $29 each or $99 for four, and availability starts on April 30. It’s hard to not see Apple sell millions of these by the end of the week.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: