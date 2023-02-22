Do AirTags have a monthly fee?

Quick Answer: No, Apple’s AirTags do not have a monthly fee and the company has no current plans to add one.

Apple’s AirTag is one of the most affordable tracking gadgets out there, priced only at $29.

The affordable price range contrasts with other Apple products. Because of this, it’s fair to assume that Apple may slap a monthly fee on the AirTag to make full use of the tracking device.

Fortunately, there is no monthly fee or subscription cost associated with Apple’s AirTags.

AirTag’s key competitor, Tile, does offer a range of subscription services (Tile Premium, Tile Premium Protect) for its products.

Apple, however, unlocks the full potential of its tracking device with a one-time payment of the retail price.

Why doesn’t Apple include a monthly subscription service for AirTags?

To be honest, we don’t have a definite answer. All we can tell you are our projections.

In recent years, Apple has been working to create a more robust ecosystem of devices that work seamlessly together.

The end goal is to give people an exclusive Apple experience with the help of a constellation of devices, each tailor-made to solve a unique problem.

AirTag fits well in this strategy, and given its effectiveness and exclusivity, it can entice more users toward the ecosystem.

Perhaps, the company is not considering a monthly subscription at the moment as a pricing tactic to drive its competitors out of the market.

That being said, there is definitely room for Apple to introduce additional features or services related to AirTags in the future. These features would probably build on the existing security and tracking features.

While AirTags by themselves are not heavy on the pocket, there are associated costs worth considering before making a purchase.

Firstly, AirTags rely on the Find My Network of 1.8 billion Apple devices to effectively deploy its tracking feature.

Understandably so, this feature is then only available to owners of Apple devices. That is, to use the AirTags, you may have to buy an iPhone if you do not already own one.

Secondly, the AirTags are not magnetic, nor do they come with a complementary key chain. You would have to buy the complementary accessories (like loops, cases, and keyrings) separately.

Lastly, the coin-size battery inside the Airtag works fine for almost a year, after which you may have to replace it. So there would be an extra cost of maintenance.

Wrapping up

Apple Airtags cost only a one-time fee with no monthly charges associated with them. Plus, there is currently no paywall for premium features like precision finding and lost mode.

However, if the device gets more sophisticated in the upcoming years, the company would be tempted to include monthly charges for added security or convenience features.

