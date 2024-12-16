AirTag 2 to launch in 2025 with thrice the tracking range

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

We have already heard that Apple is developing a successor to its popular tracking beacon, the AirTag 2.

This new model will feature major upgrades to its range, Wi-Fi chip, and security and is rumored to arrive in mid-2025.

Now, the latest edition of Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter adds a few more details about the improved range of the upcoming AirTag 2.

The reporter states that the second-generation AirTag will have a “considerably” longer range for item tracking next year.

AirTag 2 will have thrice the range of its predecessor thanks to a new UWB chip

According to Gurman, the AirTag 2 will offer triple the range of the current model.

This is because of Apple’s second-generation UWB (Ultra-Wideband) chip that debuted with the iPhone 15 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 last year.

Apple said it offers up to three times the range of its first-generation Ultra-Wideband chip in the current AirTag.

Image: KnowTechie

The iPhone 15 and 16 series offer a precision tracking feature to help you locate your friends in busy places.

The feature has a range of approximately 60 meters or 200 feet, and the upcoming AirTag 2 will likely offer the same.

In contrast, the current AirTag offers a range of about 33-98 feet or 10-30 meters with Precise Finding.

The average Bluetooth tracker offers a range of about 200 feet (60 meters), depending on the model. Tile, meanwhile, claims to work at a range of 100-500 feet (30-152 meters).

If the rumor is accurate, the AirTag 2’s effective range could bring it closer to Tile’s offering.

In addition, Gurman’s latest report indicated that besides the improved range, the next AirTag’s built-in speaker will be more challenging to remove to reduce stalker-related incidents. However, no redesign is planned.

What do you think about AirTag 2 so far? Are you holding out on a purchase until this upgrade arrives? Tell us what you think below in the comments, and feel free to reach out via our Twitter or Facebook.

