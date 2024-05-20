Apple launched its incredibly potent tracking beacon, the AirTag, almost three years ago, and it is still useful today for finding keys, wallets, or even dogs.

Meanwhile, Android has finally caught up and has recently launched its Find My Device network.

However, it seems Apple is ready to answer its new rival. According to the latest edition of Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter via Bloomberg, the next-generation AirTag, i.e., the AirTag 2, is slated to arrive by 2025.

AirTag 2 rumors: What we know

As usual, Gurman has provided some juicy details about the next-generation AirTag.

According to Gurman, the AirTag 2 has an internal codename of B589 and is currently being tested by one of Apple’s Asian manufacturing partners.

The changes regarding next-generation features are nothing too drastic. Gurman claims that the AirTag 2 is getting a better chip for improved location tracking, and that’s all.

It’s worth noting that while Gurman’s sources are generally reliable, nothing is set in stone, and plans can change.

There has been some speculation that Apple may introduce the next AirTag in different shapes, but the report does not confirm this. But if I were in charge of the new AirTag, I would push forward that idea.

Gurman didn’t pinpoint an exact AirTag 2 launch date but suggested a mid-2025 launch window. Stay tuned—we’re hoping for more specific details and feature updates in the coming weeks.

Expected Features Improved Battery Life: Enhanced battery efficiency for longer use. Better Precision Finding: Upgraded U1 chip for more accurate location tracking. Rugged Design: Potentially more water and dust resistant. Enhanced Security: Improved anti-stalking features. Compatibility: Seamless integration with the latest iOS devices. Rumors and Speculations Release Date : Likely to be announced sometime in mid-2025.

: Likely to be announced sometime in mid-2025. Price: Expected to be similar to the first generation, around $29 per unit.

