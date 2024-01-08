AirTag 2 not coming until 2025 as Apple waits to clear first-gen stock

Hold your horses if you were hoping for AirTag 2 in 2024. According to a new report, Apple was actually considering launching second-generation AirTags in 2024 but has decided to wait until 2025.

The report comes directly from the renowned Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman through his Power On newsletter.

According to the journalist, Apple is in no rush to launch the AirTag 2, as he points out that Apple currently has very little competition when it comes to “Find My Network.” The current AirTags still work fairly well beyond anything you would expect from others

Apple AirTag 2 may sport new Ultra-Wideband chip

However, at the moment, the biggest issue for the company is the mountain of first-generation AirTag stock the company is currently sitting on. Apple has obviously overproduced, and according to the report,

Apple retail store back rooms and Apple device storage warehouses are still full to the brim with AirTags.

In regards to what to expect from the AirTag 2, according to Bloomberg, the next-generation Apple tracker may sport an upgraded wireless chip that could be in line with the newer parts on the latest iPhone and Apple Watches.

The latest Apple products, i.e., the iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2, sport the second-generation Ultra-Wideband chip, which makes communication better.

In addition, the chip can also communicate with other devices with the same chip inside at an extended range. Its predecessor, the U1 chip on older iPhones and AirTags doesn’t have this feature.

Either way, Gurman’s timeline matches the timeline previously predicted by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. So, if you need an AirTag, get one right now, or you may be waiting until 2025 for the next version.

