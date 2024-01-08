Updated: Apple Vision Pro to launch on February 2 in the U.S.

UPDATE 1/8/2024: Apple has just announced that the Vision Pro will be available starting February 2, 2024 in the U.S., with pre-orders starting January 19.

Apple‘s Vision Pro headset is its entry into the mixed-reality segment, announced back in 2023.

While the original announcement was back in 2023, the retail launch was said to be in early 2024. It seems that time is almost here, with the headsets being shipped to distribution warehouses in the U.S.

The latest report comes from Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman through his Power On newsletter this week.

In the newsletter, the famed journalist states that the Cupertino company is likely to make an Apple Vision Pro announcement next week.

The February launch for the company’s first mixed-reality headset is on track, and shipping to the distribution warehouses in the U.S. has started.

Apple to make a Vision Pro announcement during CES

The timing lines up with what Gurman previously said in an earlier newsletter in December.

In addition, the journalist speculates Apple will make an official announcement next week regarding the imminent launch of the Vision Pro to take the spotlight away from the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. He stated,

The device is already shipping in small quantities to warehouses across the US before distribution to Apple retail stores, with the company believing it’ll have enough supply stateside by the end of January for a launch by February. I expect Apple to make an announcement related to the Vision Pro in the next week or so to take some of the spotlight away from CES, which begins Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Hence, we may get to hear something official from Apple pretty soon regarding the retail availability, at least in the US.

In terms of other countries, according to Gurman, the Cupertino company is also considering China, Canada, and the U.K. markets for this $3,500 headset launch, which will happen in 2024.

