Apple Vision Pro could launch as early as January 26, says leak

A few days ago, an expert Apple leaker gave an early January to late February launch window for Apple’s $3,500 mixed-reality Vision Pro. A new rumor now says that Apple Vision Pro could launch as early as the end of January.

When Apple announced its first mixed-reality headset in June during the WWDC 2023, the company gave an early 2024 launch window. However, we’ve since then heard about potential delays to that due to behind-the-scenes reasons.

However, according to Wall Street Insights, a source says Apple could drop Vision Pro as early as the end of January, even providing a January 26 date.

Top Apple insider Mark Gurman, however, refuted the claim in a tweet.

Famed Apple insider still says Vision Pro’s February launch is more likely

Back in November, Gurman claimed that Apple was targeting a March 2024 launch window for the Vision Pro while stating Apple was initially gunning for a January launch.

However, a few weeks ago, Ming-Chi Kuo stated that Apple would be ready with the headset and drop Vision Pro in late January or early February.

And now, the new report has provided a January 26 date. So, it seems Apple has decided to switch to its original plans.

That said, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman replied that despite the January 26 rumors, he disagrees the launch will happen that much sooner.

The original iPad was released on a Saturday. Jan 26 is indeed the date floating around the last few days among people in China who claim to be connected to Apple. Like I said, units will be ready by end of January with a retail launch by February. It’s imminent. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) January 2, 2024

According to him, the January date is being floated around by people claiming to be close to the matter in China. Gurman says the units will be ready by the end of January, but retail availability in stores will start in February.

In addition, according to a Bloomberg report, consumers must set an appointment when the Vision Pro becomes available. The appointment will be held at an Apple physical store to ensure the headset properly fits the customer.

