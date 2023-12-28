Apple’s HomePod line is in dire need of an upgrade, and according to the latest image shared by a renowned leaker, Apple also thinks the same and is working on a new HomePod featuring an LCD screen on top.

The latest Apple HomePod leak comes from the leaker Kosutami. However, this isn’t the first HomePod leak from the tipster.

A few months ago, Kosutami shared the first image of a prototype HomePod, which independent sources have since corroborated.

The post was since then deleted, but worry not. Kosutami is now back with more images of the HomePod prototype with an LCD.

More details on HomePod B720

Damn! Apple HomePod is about to get a screen

This time around Kosutami has shared multiple images with a few more details on X/Twitter about the prototype HomePod.

According to the leaker, the new Apple HomePod has a model number B720, and it looks exactly the same as the second-generation HomePod introduced earlier this year.

Even the display area on top has the same measurements, but of course, it’s LCD.

The current-generation Apple HomePod models don’t have an LCD panel on top instead, they feature LEDs that showcase different colors.

However, to make the HomePod more appealing to customers, Apple has decided to add an LCD panel on top with a functional display.

Based on the images, the LCD panel looks flat but Kosutami says a convex glass will cover it.

However, we still have no idea about the interface. But according to 9to5Mac, the screen will show basic information about media while being played on the device.

In terms of the release date, we are not sure. However, based on the images of the prototype leaked by Kosutami, it looks to be an ambitious project, and we don’t expect it to see the light of day soon.

