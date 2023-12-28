Apple Watch sales resumed as US appeals court pauses ban for now

After Apple got the cold shoulder from the Biden administration about the Apple Watch import ban, the company had nowhere else to go but to the U.S. Court of Appeals to put an emergency stop to the ban.

It seems that has worked in the favor of the iPhone company.

Due to Apple’s ongoing patent infringement battle with Masimo that resulted in the ban, the company has been unable to sell or import the latest Apple Watches with blood oxygen sensors during the most profitable time of the year.

Apple finally gets a break in patent infringement case

Apple has finally got a break in this war against Masimo. The company was barely holding its own, but the decision to put the Apple Watch ban on hold came a day after the company asked ITC to pause the ban until a further decision was made in January.

The company had announced that it is putting a hold on the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 sale on its website and retail stores.

The company may have been holding its hopes up for government involvement, but alas, the ban went into effect and the Biden administration declined to intervene.

However, after weeks of battle, Apple has a small victory. The Apple Watch ban is on hold, temporarily till January 10. The company has even released a software update that it believes to have resolved the issue.

However, the ultimate decision is still pending. We will have to wait until January 12 to see whether or not the new developments were enough to satisfy the government.

Banned Apple Watches are coming back to select Apple Stores today

Regarding the reinstatement of the Apple Watch sales in the United States, Apple has provided a statement to 9to5Mac.

The Cupertino company has confirmed its flagship smartwatch models are available from retail stores and will return to Apple.com today at 12 p.m. PT.

Here’s the complete timeline for the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2’s return to sales:

Availability on select Apple Stores has begun with wider availability by Saturday, December 30.

Availability on Apple’s website starts today, December 28, by 12 p.m. PT.

Apple is currently enjoying its small victory and encouraging its customers to check in-store availability at apple.com once online sales have resumed.

However, let’s not forget, the Apple Watch ban has only been put on hold temporarily until January 10 and we don’t know what will happen on January 12.

