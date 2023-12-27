We couldn’t get a Vision Pro this holiday season; however, it seems it won’t be too long until you get your hands on that $3,500 headset. Apple is cooking up a surprise for the new year 2024.

According to the latest report by the renowned Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple Vision Pro will be available sometime in February.

Previously, it was rumored that Apple may delay the headset’s launch and push it to as late as March. However, the new report affirms that Apple is more or less keeping its initially promised launch window.

Vision Pro shipments hit the road in January

According to Kuo’s latest report, Apple will initiate mass shipments next week, and the retail availability will begin soon after.

Kuo states the 2024 shipments include 500,000 units–a lot of Vision Pro. Apple’s first headset is currently in its mass production stage, and the mass shipments will begin soon, around the first week of January 2024.

Based on this mass shipment schedule, Apple’s AR/VR headset is expected to hit the shelves in late January or early February.

Kuo’s report also follows last week’s Bloomberg story that stated the manufacturing of the Vision Pro is at full throttle at Apple’s China factories.

The outlet reported that Apple’s goal is to make “customer-bound units to be ready by the end of January, with the retail debut planned for the following month.”

So, are you planning to buy Vision Pro when it launches in February?

