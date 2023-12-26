New WhatsApp beta feature lets you share music during video calls 

Meta’s instant messaging app, WhatsApp, has been upping its game for a while now, and according to a new report, the platform is soon to roll out a feature to share music for video calls.

In the past few weeks, we’ve seen the app get the ability to pin messages to chat, sending self-destructing messages, and the return of the “View Once” feature for the app’s desktop and web version.

Now, according to the folks at WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is currently rolling out its latest beta version, V2.23.26.18, on the Google Play Store, which includes the function to share music in a video call.

WhatsApp feature being developed for both Android and iOS

Image: WABetaInfo

The latest WhatsApp beta allows users to share music audio during a video call via the screen-sharing option.

The feature was first spotted in development earlier in another beta version of the app for iOS. But the latest beta reveals that the feature may come to Android as well.

While you may think the new function is only for those who love to share music with others in real-time, the feature is not limited to music. It applies to any type of audio.

However, the outlet has pointed out that the feature won’t work if the video isn’t enabled, i.e., you won’t be able to take advantage of the feature on voice calls or video calls where the video is disabled.

Unfortunately, it’s currently unknown when the feature will appear on the stable version of the app.

