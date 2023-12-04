Connect with us

WhatsApp finally stops butchering your beautiful photos on iOS

iPhone users, get ready to share your high-quality memes, holiday snaps, and pet pics without worry.

Whatsapp logo on blurred background
Image: KnowTechie

Break out the confetti, iPhone users! Your WhatsApp images and videos will no longer look like they’ve been through a blender.

As reported by 9to5Mac, WhatsApp’s latest iOS update allows you to send media in their original, unblemished form.

Previously, WhatsApp’s “save-the-bandwidth” approach compressed your media, often turning your high-quality photos and videos into pixelated shadows of their former selves.

However, according to India Today, that’s all changing. The new update lets users send photos and videos at full quality, no strings attached.

A smartphone screen displays the whatsapp messenger app update page with new features listed, against a gradient pink and purple background.
Image: KnowTechie

How to send a full-resolution image on WhatsApp from iPhone

To keep your media’s quality intact, select Document instead of Photo or Video after hitting the + button. Then, pick your photo or video, and voila, your recipient gets the full-res file.

The catch? The recipient won’t see a media preview, just the filename.

While Android users are still waiting for this feature, this update sees WhatsApp finally catching up to the likes of iMessage, which has always allowed full-quality media sharing.

So, as WebProNews notes, iPhone users, get ready to share your high-quality memes, holiday snaps, and pet pics without worry.

