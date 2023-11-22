WhatsApp starts rolling out email verification for authentication

WhatsApp has recently started rolling out an update to link user accounts to an email address. The platform has been strengthening itself for the past few months in terms of security and features.

For example, the platform has recently introduced Passkey support for additional security and added self-destructing messages and alternate profile features, and is even testing an AI chatbot.

Now, it has gone a step further and has added the ability to authenticate using email verification codes instead of using messages. Previously, the feature was in the beta stage for texting purposes.

You still need a valid mobile number to use WhatsApp

The folks at WABetaInfo noticed the new email verification feature on the latest WhatsApp for iPhone v23.24.70.

Source: WABetaInfo

However, the new email verification doesn’t replace the older SMS verification option but works as an alternative if users are unable to use the SMS verification when, for example, they are in a no-coverage area.

Now, in order to add the email address, you need to tap the Profile tab, select the Account menu, and tap Email Address.

Additionally, the platform has clarified the email address will only be used to access the account and isn’t visible to others.

That said, you still need a valid mobile number to use WhatsApp. The email address is for authentication purposes only. It does not replace a phone number as the primary sign-up requirement.

However, the platform is also working on a new feature to introduce usernames to share with others, instead of the phone number.

