Connect with us

Apps

WhatsApp finally lets you use two accounts on the same device

You’ll need a spare SIM and number to use this feature.
Whatsapp finally lets you add more than one account on the same device
WhatsApp multi-account support

WhatsApp, one of the most popular instant messaging applications, has finally introduced the ability to have two accounts logged in at the same time.

While WhatsApp is extremely popular, especially in specific regions like Europe and Asia, the app is not as feature-rich as its primary competitors. 

That said, the platform is definitely growing, slowly but steadily. Recently, the platform has introduced Passkey support for additional security; they are also testing the self-destructive audio messages feature, which is currently in the beta stage. 

Now, the popular platform has announced that it is finally rolling out the ability to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on a single device.

1125 8650 1696361259

Meet The All-New Google Pixel Watch 2

Introducing Google's newest smartwatch. Pixel Watch 2 comes with upgraded performance, all-day battery life (with always-on display), new safety features, and more. Preorder today!

Check Availability

Another WhatsApp account, but there’s a catch

Taylor and the speaker are making plans to catch up with each other the following monday. Full text: 10:13 taylor 10:13... Online <1 taylor toda today 10:11 10:11 hey! 10:11 hey! 10:11 wanted to catch up with you - are one whatsapp you in the office this week? Wanted to catch up with you - are 10:11 you in the office this week? 10:11 hi! I'm out this week 10:12 / hi! I'm out this week 10:12 / catch you next monday? 10:12 4/ catch you next monday? 10:12 / sounds good. Enjoy the rest of multiple phones your week! Sounds good. Enjoy the rest of 10:13 your week! 10:13 10:13 -// 10:13 // message o + o v
Image: Whatsapp

WhatsApp’s official announcement says the platform is introducing the ability to have two accounts logged in at the same time in the official app. This is different from the multi-device support that arrived a while back.

This new capability was much requested and overdue and has already started rolling out on Android and iOS devices. 

While the announcement states “multiple accounts,” the instructions are restricted to a second account only. 

However, the process requires the user to have an active phone number for each account. Considering that more than two accounts will be unlikely, as most phones currently don’t have the ability to support more than two SIM cards. 

How to set up a second WhatsApp account 

1125 8656 1696372781

Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6!

Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being.

Check Availability

It takes only a minute to set up a second WhatsApp account. However, a second SIM card and phone number are necessary. The SIM can be physical or eSIM

And once you have the second SIM and the number, follow the steps below. 

  • Simply launch WhatsApp on your smartphone.
  • Navigate to Settings
  • Tap the Arrow Icon next to your name.
  • Tap Add account and follow the on-screen instructions to create the second profile.

If you don’t see the Arrow Icon beside your name, open the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and check if you have an update pending, and install if yes. 

However, if the Arrow Icon remains missing after an update, the feature probably hasn’t reached your region; wait for it. It should come soon enough.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

V7 2 728x90 1

1125 8332 1694625598

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask

TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks

Learn More

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News

Related Topics
Avatar for Saurav Dey

Saurav loves writing and tech. So, after engineering, he didn't look back and embarked on a journey to become a tech writer. Saurav has worked for various tech websites across the globe. Saurav has recently joined Know Techie and is proud to be a part of it.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

People are taking surveys on Survey Junkie and getting paid cash, with a daily payout of up to $40,000 and over 30,000 Trustpilot reviews.

Deals of the Day

  1. Paramount+: Live Sports Starting at $2.50/mo. for 12 Mos. Sports - Try It Free w/ code: SPORTS
  2. Save $20 on a Microsoft365 subscription at Best Buy with a Best Buy Membership!
  3. Try Apple TV+ for FREE and watch all the Apple Originals
  4. Save $300 on a Segway at Best Buy, now $699

More in Apps