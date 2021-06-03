WhatsApp users will soon be able to attach multiple devices to one account

WhatsApp will soon be getting a new feature that should make users pretty happy. In a recent chat with WABetaInfo, the company’s CEO, Will Cathcart, confirmed that the app will soon allow users to attach multiple devices to one account.

As of now, users can only use WhatsApp from a single device. But that will all be changing soon. The new feature will allow users to attach up to four different devices to one WhatsApp account. This is a huge shift from how the app works now, requiring users to use a smartphone with the correct phone number associated with a WhatsApp account.

In addition to adding multi-device functionality to the app, the company also confirmed that the app will soon be available on the iPad. That, combined with the multi-device feature will make WhatsApp much more accessible in cases where using your smartphone might not be an option.

The chat also revealed a couple of additional features that will soon be coming to WhatsApp. Facebook’s own Mark Zuckerberg confirmed the existence of a disappearing messages feature. This feature will allow users to send messages that automatically disappear after being viewed. Zuckerberg also confirmed the View Once feature, which will do the same thing with pictures and videos.

These are some pretty exciting features. WhatsApp has become an appealing messaging app, with its end-to-end encryption, and these features will make the app even more appealing to most users. Sadly, there is no word on when we could be seeing these new features. The features have been confirmed, but we’ll have to wait to find out when we can expect them.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: