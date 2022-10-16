How to secure your WhatsApp account with a fingerprint lock

WhatsApp allows you to secure your account with a fingerprint lock. This way, your account can only be accessed by, you guessed it, your fingerprint.

Not only is passwordless sign-in convenient, but it also helps protect your accounts. All you have to do is simply scan your biometrics and boom, you’re in.

On WhatsApp, your data is safe and secure because the app doesn’t store your biometric data on the cloud or servers, making it difficult to hack.

Additionally, you can easily set it up on your Android or iOS device. We’ll show you how to set a fingerprint lock on WhatsApp below.

How to set up fingerprint lock on WhatsApp

Setting up a fingerprint lock on WhatsApp is quick and easy. And whether you’re on an Android or iOS device, the process is relatively similar. Here’s how to do it step-by-step.

Open the WhatsApp app on your mobile phone Tap on the three dots menu button in the top-right corner of your screen (on iPhone, tap on the bottom-right Settings wheel) Tap on Settings, then Account Tap on Privacy Scroll down and tap on Fingerprint lock (or Screen Lock depending) Toggle on the Unlock with fingerprint (or TouchID depending) switch, and you’re all set

And that’s all you have to do. Once you toggle that option on, WhatsApp will require your fingerprint before you can access the app.

How to manage your fingerprint lock settings

After setting up your WhatsApp fingerprint lock, you can also configure how it works. You can set it to lock immediately after you exit WhatsApp, after one minute, or after 30 minutes.

To do so, while still on the fingerprint lock screen, navigate to the Automatically Lock section and select how long you’d like to wait before fingerprint lock kicks in.

You can also use the “Show content in notification” toggle to set how WhatsApp shows content in notifications when the fingerprint lock is active.

After enabling and configuring the fingerprint lock, you will still be able to take calls even when WhatsApp is locked.

Secure your account from potential thieves and hackers

By locking your WhatsApp account with your fingerprint, you’re securing it not just for yourself, but also for others with whom you chat, text, or call.

For example, if your account is hacked, the hacker may impersonate you and steal or obtain sensitive information from those who have you as a trusted contact.

In fact, you can also enable two-step verification for WhatsApp to further secure your account from both cyber and real-life criminals.

By combining two or more security measures, you can better safeguard and secure your account in the rare event that your biometric lock fails.

