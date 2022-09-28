Intel’s Unison app will let your PC call and text from iOS or Android

During its Intel Innovation keynote yesterday, Intel revealed a new app to integrate Windows PCs and smartphones. The Intel Unison app will let you make calls, send texts, and share from iOS and Android devices.

The new Unison app comes from Intel’s recent acquisition of Screenovate, an Israeli company known for developing screen mirroring technology.

Right now, Apple has its own integration with Mac and iOS. Microsoft has the Phone Link app for smartphone control on Windows, but it only works with Android.

Intel Unison is an all-in-one app for both smartphone platforms

Intel Unison creates a connection between your Windows computer and your smartphone. You’ll be able to use the app to send and receive calls, texts and otherwise share media from your phone to your computer.

For Windows users who have been envious of Apple’s integration between Mac and iOS, Intel’s Unison app could finally give us the sort of connection we’ve been wanting. Here’s what it looks like below.

Image: KnowTechie

Of course, the Unison app isn’t available yet. And it may not ever make it to earlier Intel products. The company initially plans to launch the app with a select list of 12th-gen Evo computers.

Intel Unison will make its way to future 13th-gen Intel systems sometime next year. It’s unclear if the app will ever make its way to older Intel hardware, as the company wants to ensure performance on the latest hardware.

