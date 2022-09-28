Intel and Samsung show off new ‘slidable’ display prototype

It looks like Samsung and Intel have moved from foldable PC displays into a new realm of ‘slideable’ displays. The company’s shared a look at their new slidable display prototype at yesterday’s Intel Innovation keynote.

Samsung Display CEO JS Choi joined Intel on stage to share a look at its new prototype. Choi calls this new device the “world’s first 17-inch slidable display for PC.”

In the video below, you can see what essentially looks like a standard 13″ tablet. But after grabbing and pulling on one side of the display, Choi reveals the sliding mechanism, jumping up to a 17″ display.

Samsung has been pushing the boundaries of display technology in recent years. Its foldable phones have been a big success, with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 coming out earlier this year.

And we thought that Samsung might follow the same route for creating new displays. After all, many others, like Lenovo, HP, and even Apple, are working on foldable displays of some sort.

Image: YouTube

But it looks like Samsung is headed in a different direction with slidable displays. Of course, this is still an early prototype.

Neither Intel nor Samsung shared details about when we could expect something like this on the market. But the companies are working to ensure that this slidable display works well with your computer.

