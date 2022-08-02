Xiaomi reveals bulky, $400 smart glasses with an OLED display

Xiaomi is releasing a pair of smart glasses in China. The $400 Mijia Glasses Camera has a single Google Glass-style OLED display and is marketed as a lifestyle accessory.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-core chipset, the glasses have plenty of power. That’s paired with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0.

The internal 1,020 mAh battery has 10W magnetic charging, and Xiaomi says it can get 80% charge in 30 minutes.

The micro OLED display comes from Sony and has 3,000 nit peak brightness and 3,281 PPI. For reference, high-end OLED TVs tend to top out at around 1,000 nits peak.

Xiaomi’s smart glasses also have a dual camera module on the left of the frame. A 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel periscope camera can do 5x optical and 15x hybrid zoom. The device can also record for up to 100 minutes continuously.

The marketing copy heavily focuses on recording your daily life. That’s not all the glasses can do, though, as they are capable of real-time translation, displaying AR features, screencasting, and “other features to come.”

We’ll probably not see Xiaomi’s smart glasses in the US. Between distrust of Chinese hardware brands and issues with carrier support, it’s hard for any smart device maker to get a foothold here.

Maybe that will change in the future, and we’ll be able to easily get our hands on cool tech like this.

